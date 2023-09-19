Finland drawn against defending champion Canada in Davis Cup quarterfinals

LONDON (AP) — Finland’s reward for beating the United States and Croatia to reach the knockout stage of the Davis Cup is a quarterfinal match against defending champion Canada. Finland has never reached this stage before in the top team event in men’s tennis. The draw for the Final 8 was made Tuesday. Serbia will play Britain, the Czech Republic will meet Australia and Italy will take on the Netherlands in the other matches in the quarterfinals. The Final 8 takes place in Malaga, Spain, from Nov. 21-26.

