Finland beats Kazakhstan 1-0 as European Championship qualifiers resume

PARIS (AP) — A late goal from forward Oliver Antman gave Finland a 1-0 win at Kazakhstan and moved it closer to a second straight qualification to the European Championship. With 12 points from five matches, Finland moved three points ahead of Kazakhstan at the top of Group H. Third-place Denmark later played winless San Marino. Slovenia, trailing Denmark only on goal difference, hosts Northern Ireland. Antman scored in the 78th minute. Two-time champion France will later try to maintain its perfect start in Group B when it hosts Ireland at Parc des Princes. Germany will host the 24-team tournament next summer.

