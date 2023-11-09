Finkel stops 31 shots, United States beats Canada 3-1 in opener of Rivalry Series

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Hilary Knight had a goal and an assist, Aerin Frankel stopped 31 shots and the United States beat Canada 3-1 in the opener of the Rivalry Series. Canada had the early jump in the first of seven games in the 2023-24 version of the Rivalry Series, but Frankel made some tough saves to keep the Canadians from scoring. Team USA scored first on Knight’s goal in the closing seconds of the first period and Canada tied it Brianne Jenner’s goal in the second. Taylor Heise scored early in the third period to put the U.S. up 2-1, and Alex Carpenter sealed it by scoring off a turnover with 1:20 left in regulation.

