Fine margins make the difference as Alonso’s Leverkusen beats Milan in the Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Victor Boniface’s goal made the difference as Leverkusen beat AC Milan 1-0 in its first Champions League home game in nearly two years. Alejandro Grimaldo lit up the game with a backheel pass for Jeremie Frimpong to shoot before Boniface finished on the rebound. Leverkusen had its share of luck, too. Alvaro Morata missed a close-range header for Milan late on. The game was packed with close refereeing calls that could have easily tipped the game Milan’s way.

