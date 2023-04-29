Finau leads Mexico Open at halfway point; Rahm 6 shots back

VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Tony Finau leads the Mexico Open at Vidanta by one shot after a 7-under 64 in his second round. Finau kick-started what had been a disappointing 2022 with a runner-up finish at Vidanta. He’s the second highest-ranked player in the field this year behind world No. 1 and defending champion Jon Rahm. Finau is at 13-under 129, one shot better than Brandon Wu and Erik van Rooyen. Rahm is six shots back after a 68. The Masters champion battled afternoon wind and made a double bogey on the par-3 ninth hole. Raul Pereda of Mexico holed a 3-wood from 249 yards for eagle in his PGA Tour debut.

