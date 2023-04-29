Finau holds off hard-charging Rahm for 2-shot lead in Mexico

VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Tony Finau posted five birdies over the last seven holes in the Mexico Open. He needed them to stay in front of hard-charging Masters champion Jon Rahm. Finau finished with a final birdie for a 65. He leads by two shots over Rahm and 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia. Rahm is the defending champion. He shot 61 to tie his lowest score on the PGA Tour. At one point Rahm went from a six-shot deficit to a one-shot lead. Finau rallied at the end. Bhatia made eagle on his final hole for a 63. Brandon Wu is three shots behind.

