Finau holds off hard-charging Rahm for 2-shot lead in Mexico

By The Associated Press
Tony Finau, of the United States, walks on the 10th green during the Mexico Open golf tournament's third round in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Moises Castillo]

VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Tony Finau posted five birdies over the last seven holes in the Mexico Open. He needed them to stay in front of hard-charging Masters champion Jon Rahm. Finau finished with a final birdie for a 65. He leads by two shots over Rahm and 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia. Rahm is the defending champion. He shot 61 to tie his lowest score on the PGA Tour. At one point Rahm went from a six-shot deficit to a one-shot lead. Finau rallied at the end. Bhatia made eagle on his final hole for a 63. Brandon Wu is three shots behind.

