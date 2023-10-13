Financially troubled Bally Sports Arizona will no longer provide coverage of local teams

PHOENIX (AP) — Bally Sports Arizona will no longer provide coverage of local teams following the Arizona Coyotes’ move to another network. The Coyotes became the third professional team in Arizona to leave the network after signing a deal with Scripps Sports. The NBA’s Phoenix Suns and baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks previously severed ties with the financially troubled network. The Coyotes deal came after Diamond Sports Net Arizona agreed to end its telecast rights agreement with the franchise. Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Texas since March. The company said in a financial filing last fall that it had debt of $8.67 billion.

