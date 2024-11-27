Final week shows expanded Southeastern Conference just means more chaos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One thing is sure as the Southeastern Conference wraps up its first expanded season: Two new teams has just meant more chaos in a league that seemingly had settled in formation behind Georgia and Alabama. The SEC’s “New Era” hasn’t changed too much with No. 6 Georgia already in the league’s championship game though it’s a game the Bulldogs might rather have avoided. The SEC’s final week is filled with rivalries renewed, none bigger than Texas against Texas A&M for a spot in the SEC title game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.