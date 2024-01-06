Final season at Washington improves draft prospects for Penix

HOUSTON (AP) — Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was thought to be a third or fourth round NFL draft pick had he left school after last season. But his improvement in his second season at Washington has his draft stock skyrocketing. And some believe he could be taken in the first round after leading the Huskies to an undefeated season and the CFP title game Monday night against undefeated Michigan. “He’s only helped himself with what he’s done this year … and put himself in the conversation to be one of the first four quarterbacks drafted,” said Dane Brugler, The Athletic’s draft expert.

