Final regular-season games loom large in determining conference championship matchups

The American Athletic Conference is the only Football Bowl Subdivision league whose championship game matchup is set. That’s Army vs. Tulane at a site to be determined. The final week of regular-season games will determine matchups in the other eight conferences. All championship games are Dec. 7 except in the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA and Mountain West. Those games are Dec. 6.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.