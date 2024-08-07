Final PGA Tour regular season event to start play without fans due to Tropical Storm Debby

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The PGA Tour’s final regular season stop will open without fans. Wyndham Championship organizers said spectators will not be permitted on the grounds of Sedgefield Country Club for Thursday’s first rounds as Tropical Storm Debby affects the region. Those holding tickets for Thursday can use them on one of the three final days of the event. Tournament director Bobby Powell said it was a difficult decision, but dangerous conditions are forecast, and peoples’ safety is prime importance. Tournament play is still scheduled for Thursday morning.

