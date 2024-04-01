Final Four road for Purdue began with look in the mirror and decision to stay the course

DETROIT (AP) — Instead of rebuilding with transfer portal or overhauling the roster with some splashy NIL deals when its season came to an embarrassing halt last year, Purdue looked straight in the mirror. Even after a loss that made them a laughingstock, the Boilermakers pretty much liked what they saw. The result is a trip to the Final Four for a program that has dealt with change in the sport mostly by sticking with what’s worked, and sometimes hasn’t, for the better part of the last 50 years. The Boilermakers are in their first Final Four since 1980. They made it a year after becoming only the second top seed to fall in the first round of March Madness.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.