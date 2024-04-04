Final Four opponents Dan Hurley of UConn and Nate Oats of Alabama have deep ties

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Alabama coach Nate Oats has deep connections to the man he will be coaching against in the Final Four. Oats and UConn’s Dan Hurley have known each other for more than a decade, going back to the days when Oats was a high school coach in the Detroit area. Bobby Hurley was serving as an assistant under his brother at Rhode Island when he first saw Oats in action. Hurley was so impressed he brought Oats on as an assistant when he was hired as Buffalo’s head coach. Oats took over the program when Hurley left for Arizona State and was named Alabama’s coach four years later. Now Oats has led the Crimson Tide to the Final Four for the first time to face Hurley and the reigning national champion Huskies.

