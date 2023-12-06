Final five games could go a long way toward determining Fields’ and Eberflus’ futures with Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields says he’s not getting too worked up about his future because football “doesn’t define who I am as a person.” The final five games could go a long way toward determining whether the Bears stick with Fields and, for that matter, coach Matt Eberflus. It starts with a visit from the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions on Sunday. Fields struggled in the early going and missed four games because of a dislocated right thumb just as he was starting to show growth as a passer. The season hasn’t exactly gone the way he hoped. The Bears have to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option for 2025. Chicago could also be in position to draft a top QB. Eberflus is 7-22 in two seasons.

