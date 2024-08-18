Final Bay Bridge Series kicks off with season-high crowd, ‘emotional’ Jose Canseco

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — With nostalgia and so many famous faces, it felt like old times in Oakland again — at least for a day. Mark Kotsay and Bob Melvin felt it. Same for Mark Canha and Matt Chapman, a couple of former Athletics stars now wearing the rival’s jersey. Even for a teary and touched José Canseco, one of the newest members of the Athletics Hall of Fame who never saw this honor coming, as the A’s and Giants played the first of two games that will mark the final Bay Bridge Series in Oakland.

