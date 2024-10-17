Final 2024 NFL game in London features a pair of 1-5 teams trying to find their way

The final NFL game in London in 2024 is far from a meaningful matchup. New England has lost five in a row since stunning Cincinnati in its season opener. Jacksonville was the league’s lone winless team before edging Indianapolis in Week 5. Now, one of them will get a second victory when the Patriots and Jaguars play for the first time overseas. New England rookie quarterback Drake Maye will make his second career start. He threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns last week but also had three turnovers. He should face a more favorable matchup at Wembley Stadium considering the Jaguars ranked 31st in total defense and last against the pass.

