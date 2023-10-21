Fils stuns Tsitsipas to set up European Open final against Bublik

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — French teenager Arthur Fils has stunned top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) to become the youngest finalist in the history of the European Open. The 19-year-old Fils will seek a second career title against third-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, who beat German qualifier Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 6-4 in the first semifinal. Fils saved eight of nine break points and hit 34 winners to 21 for his Greek opponent. He failed to serve out the match at 5-4 as Tsitsipas broke back to force a second tiebreaker.

