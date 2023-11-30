Fils and Medjedovic stay perfect and reach final four at Next Gen Finals

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Arthur Fils and Hamad Medjedovic maintained their perfect starts to the Next Gen Finals to reach the final four. The top-seeded Fils beat Dominic Stricker 4-2, 3-4 (3), 4-2, 4-3 (5) to make it three wins out of three in the round-robin stage. Stricker also reached the semifinals of the tournament for the top eight ATP Tour players aged 21 or under. Medjedovic beat Jordanian wild card Abdullah Shelbayh 3-4 (6), 4-2, 4-3 (5), 4-2. The Serbian will face Stricker in the semifinals. The result also meant Luca Van Assche reached the final four after beating Alex Michelsen. Van Assche will play compatriot Fils.

