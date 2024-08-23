Filly Caitlinhergrtness wins $1 million King’s Plate in the 1st leg of the Canadian triple crown

TORONTO (AP) — Caitlinhergrtness overtook My Boy Prince in the deep stretch and won the 165th running of the $1 million King’s Plate on Friday, the first leg of the Canadian triple crown. Caiitlinhergrtness, a 3-year-old filly ridden by Rafael Hernandez and sent off at 9-1 odds, won the 1 1/4-mile race on Woodbine Racetrack’s Tapeta course in 2 minutes, 3.45 seconds. The second triple crown race will be the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes at Fort Erie Racetrack on Sept. 10.

