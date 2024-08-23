Filly Caitlinhergrtness wins $1 million King’s Plate in leg of the Canadian triple crown

By The Associated Press
Caitlinhergrtness (4) ridden by Jockey Rafael Hernandez in a close race with My Boy Prince, right, ridden by Jockey Sahin Civaci during the 165th running of the Kings Plate horse race in Toronto, Canada, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn]

TORONTO (AP) — Caitlinhergrtness overtook My Boy Prince in the deep stretch and won the 165th running of the $1 million King’s Plate on Friday, one of the Canadian triple crown races. Caiitlinhergrtness, a 3-year-old filly ridden by Rafael Hernandez and sent off at 9-1 odds, won the 1 1/4-mile race on Woodbine Racetrack’s Tapeta course in 2 minutes, 3.45 seconds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.