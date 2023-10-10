Filippo Inzaghi back coaching in Serie A after being hired by Salernitana

SALERNO, Italy (AP) — World Cup-winning forward Filippo Inzaghi is back coaching in Serie A after being hired by Salernitana. Salernitana fired Pauolo Sousa and replaced him with Inzaghi. He is the older brother of Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi. Salernitana lost 3-0 at Monza on Sunday for its third straight defeat without scoring a goal. Inzaghi last coached in the Italian top flight in the 2020-21 season but failed to avoid relegation with Benevento. Inzaghi had a glittering 11-year playing career at AC Milan. He also played for Juventus and won the World Cup with Italy in 2006.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.