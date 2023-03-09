Filipowski scores 22, hot-shooting No. 21 Duke blasts Pitt

GREENSBORO, N.C, (AP) — Kyle Filipowski overcame an early ankle injury to score 22 points, Tyrese Proctor added 11 points and 10 assists, and No. 21 Duke cruised to a 96-69 win over Pittsburgh in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Dereck Lively II had 13 points and Mark Mitchell added 12 for the fourth-seeded Blue Devils. Duke shot a season-high 62% from the floor in its seventh straight win — the longest active streak of any ACC team. Nike Sibande had 17 points and Guillermo Diaz Graham had 14 for Pitt.

