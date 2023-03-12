Filipowski, No. 21 Duke beat No. 13 Virginia for ACC title

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Kyle Filipowski added 20 points and 10 rebounds as the tournament’s most valuable player to help No. 21 Duke beat No. 13 Virginia 59-49 in Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game. Jeremy Roach had 19 of his career-high 23 points after halftime as the Blue Devils secured a title in Jon Scheyer’s debut season as the successor to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Fourth-seeded Duke claimed a league-record 22nd championship with its ninth straight win. Reece Beekman scored 12 points to lead Virginia, which shot just 33% in chasing its fourth title.

