Filipowski, No. 21 Duke beat No. 13 Virginia for ACC title

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Kyle Filipowski added 20 points and 10 rebounds as the tournament’s most valuable player to help No. 21 Duke beat No. 13 Virginia 59-49 in Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game. Jeremy Roach had 19 of his career-high 23 points after halftime as the Blue Devils secured a title in Jon Scheyer’s debut season as the successor to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Fourth-seeded Duke claimed a league-record 22nd championship with its ninth straight win. Reece Beekman scored 12 points to lead Virginia, which shot just 33% in chasing its fourth title.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) drives against Duke center Kyle Filipowski (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) drives between Duke centers Kyle Filipowski (30) and Dereck Lively II (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) has his shot blocked by Duke center Dereck Lively II (1) as Duke center Kyle Filipowski (30) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
