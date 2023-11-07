Filipowski leads the way as No. 2 Duke opens the season by beating Dartmouth 92-54

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 25 points to help No. 2 Duke beat Dartmouth 92-54 on Monday night to open Year 2 under Jon Scheyer. Freshman Caleb Foster added 15 points for the Blue Devils. Duke shot 64.4% and had doubled up the Big Green by halftime. The preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite won its 23rd straight season opener despite playing without returning wing starter Mark Mitchell due to a lower-body injury. Dusan Neskovic scored 23 points for the Big Green. Dartmouth has lost 44 straight to ranked opponents and fell to 3-55 in those games all-time.

