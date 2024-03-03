Filipowski leads No. 10 Duke to big 1st-half showing on way to beating Virginia 73-48

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 21 points and No. 10 Duke shot 59% before halftime to build a huge lead on the way to beating Virginia 73-48. Tyrese Proctor added 15 points for the Blue Devils, who stayed near the top of the league race primarily on the strength of a dominant first half. That included the 7-foot Filipowski outscoring Virginia through the opening 15 minutes as Duke rolled to a 25-point lead before halftime and owned the interior by finishing with 44 points in the paint. Reece Beekman had 18 points and Isaac McKneely added 12 points for the Cavaliers.

