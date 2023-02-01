Filipowski, Duke hold off Wake Forest late, win 75-73

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski drilled a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the top of the key with 47 seconds left and scored the final seven points as Duke held off Wake Forest, 75-73. Damari Monsanto hit a 3 and Tyree Appleby made a layup to pull the Demon Deacons within four, 70-66 with 1:23 left. Appleby was whistled for a foul on the offensive end and, after trading passes with Tyrese Proctor, Filipowski pushed the Duke lead to six, then added a dunk for a 75-66 lead. Appleby and Bobi Klintman each added layups for Wake Forest and Appleby drained a 3 from just across mid-court to set the final score.

