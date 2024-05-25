Filip Planinsek of Alabama, Alexa Noel of Miami win NCAA singles titles in tennis

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Filip Planinsek of Alabama and Alexa Noel of Miami rallied to win singles titles and the Ohio State men and Georgia women won thrilling doubles crowns at the NCAA Tennis Tournament. Both individual champions dropped the first set before bouncing back to claim the title at Oklahoma State’s Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center. The team of Robert Cash and JJ Tracy gave Ohio State its second straight men’s doubles championship. Aysegul Mert and Dasha Vidmanova gave Georgia its first for the women. The Buckeyes won the third set 10-6 while the Bulldogs prevailed 11-9 in the third set.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.