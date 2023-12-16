Filip Forsberg scores 3rd OT goal of season, Predators beat Hurricanes 6-5

By BOB SUTTON The Associated Press
Nashville Predators' Juuso Parssinen (75) is congratulated on his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes by Luke Evangelista, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored his third overtime goal of the season 35 seconds into the extra session to give the Nashville Predators a 6-5 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

The Predators overcame a two-goal deficit to win for the sixth time in seven games. Forsberg scored his team-leading 16th goal to help Nashville improve to 5-0 in games that have extended beyond regulation.

Roman Josi had a goal and two assists for Nashville. Forsberg, Ryan O’Reilly, Jusso Parssinen each had a goal and an assist, Tyson Barire and Jeremy Lauzon also scored and Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves.

Stefan Noesen and Martin Necas each had a goal and an assist for Carolina. Tony DeAngelo, Jalen Chatfield and Sebastian Aho also scored, Michael Bunting had two assists, and Antti Raanta made 24 saves. The Hurricanes played a night after returning from a 2-4 trip.

Lauzon tied it with 9:03 remaining in regulation with second goal of the season.

The teams combined for six goals in a 6 1/2-minute stretch of the second period. Just 1:03 after the Predators drew even, the Hurricanes struck twice in a 19-second span for a 4-2 lead.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host Washington on Saturday night.

Hurricanes: Host Washington on Sunday night.

