Fiji upends Australia in Rugby World Cup boilover. South Africa and England roll on

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Fiji has defeated Australia 22-15 for the first time in 69 years and sent a jolt of euphoria through the Rugby World Cup. A week after an agonizing loss to Wales when the last pass was spilled with the tryline open, the Fijians had to win in Saint-Etienne to stay in the hunt for their first quarterfinal in 16 years. They lived to fight on while putting the heat back on Wales and Australia, who meet next Sunday. One of the trio won’t make it out of Pool C. Defending champion South Africa downed Romania 76-0 in Bordeaux and ticked off its last preparations for the showdown with top-ranked Ireland. England wore down Japan and scored a bizarre try to break open a kickfest and win 34-12 in Nice.

