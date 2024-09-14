Fiji tops US to reach Pacific Nations Cup final

TOKYO (AP) — Fiji has stretched its Pacific Nations Cup rugby defense to the final after topping the United States by a hard-fought 22-3 in Tokyo. The U.S. started and finished well but wasn’t clinical. Fiji dominated the second and third quarters to put their first meeting in 10 years beyond doubt in a humid Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Fiji scored three tries, two to No. 8 Elia Canakaivala. Japan and Samoa meet in the second semifinal in the same stadium on Sunday to decide who plays Fiji in the final next weekend in Osaka.

