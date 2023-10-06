Fiji starting Botitu at 10 for decisive Rugby World Cup match. Portugal drops captain

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Fiji is starting Vilimoni Botitu at flyhalf for only the second time in their decisive Rugby World Cup pool match against Portugal on Sunday in Toulouse. Fiji needs only one point from the match to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2007. If Fiji get nothing, Australia will qualify as the Pool C runner-up to Wales. Usually a center, Botitu’s only previous flyhalf start for Fiji was against Scotland last November at Murrayfield. He’s started once in the 10 jersey for his Castres club in three years. Portugal has dropped captain Tomas Appleton to the reserves and handed the inside center position and captaincy to Jose Lima. Os Lobos has changed four following the 34-14 loss to Australia in Saint-Etienne last Sunday.

