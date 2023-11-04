Fiji rugby player Api Ratuniyarawa charged with sexual assault ahead of Barbarians game in Cardiff

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Fiji international rugby player Api Ratuniyarawa has appeared in court charged with sexual assault hours before he was due to play for the Barbarians against Wales in Cardiff. Britain’s Press Association is reporting the 37-year-old Ratuniyarawa was released on bail to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Dec. 4. The Barbarians is an invitational team containing players from many countries. It says “as soon as we were contacted by South Wales Police, we co-operated fully, assisting them with their enquiries.” Ratuniyarawa was in the Fiji team at the Rugby World Cup. He was removed from the Barbarians team.

