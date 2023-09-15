Fiji resorts to French Top 14 stars for crunch match with Wallabies at Rugby World Cup

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Fiji is starting French Top 14 stars Levani Botia, Josua Tuisova and Jiuta Wainiqolo in its must-win match against Australia at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday in Saint-Etienne. Scrumhalf Frank Lomani has also been replaced by his Drua understudy Simione Kuruvoli among four changes after Fiji lost to Wales. James Slipper’s timely recovery has earned him a rare start at tighthead prop for Australia. Usual tighthead Taniela Tupou has failed to overcome a hamstring injury. Slipper is availability after missing the Wallabies’ last two games due to a foot tendon problem. Nic White takes over from the concussed Tate McDermott to combine in the halves for the first time with Carter Gordon. The third change after Georgia was beaten 35-15 is Nick Frost into the second row.

