Fiji picks Tela to replace injured Muntz for opening Rugby World Cup pool game against Wales

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Fiji selected Teti Tela at flyhalf in place of the injured Caleb Muntz for its opening Rugby World Cup pool game against Wales on Sunday. Muntz arrived in France as Fiji’s first-choice No. 10 but was ruled out of the tournament on Wednesday. He sustained a knee injury in training in a big blow to a Pacific Island team tipped to be one of the surprise outsiders. Tela should feel at home in the team as he will play alongside scrumhalf Frank Lomani. They are teammates with the Fijian Drua in Super Rugby. Nine in the match-day 23 play for the Drua.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.