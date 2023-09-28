Fiji feeling the love as everyone’s favorite Rugby World Cup underdog; makes 2 changes for Georgia

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Fiji has gone for consistency in selection for a Rugby World Cup game against Georgia that could put the popular Pacific islanders on the cusp of the quarterfinals. Everyone’s favorite underdogs made just one change to the 15 that started and upset Australia 22-15 just under two weeks ago. Selesitino Ravutaumada is in at right wing for the injured Jiuta Wainiqolo. Prop Samu Tawake replaces Mesake Doge on the bench. Fiji sent joy through the Rugby World Cup by beating the Wallabies to move into position for a trip to the last eight for the first time in 16 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.