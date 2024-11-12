Fiji boxer Ubayd Haider dies after collapsing after IBO title fight

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Fiji boxer Ubayd Haider has died more than two weeks after collapsing at the end of an IBO Asia Pacific Super Featherweight title fight against Australia-based Chinese boxer Runqi Zhou. The 25-year-old Haider, formerly known as Nathan Singh, had been in a coma in the Lautoka Aspen Hospital since the fight in Nadi, Fiji on Oct. 26. Haider’s death was confirmed by his wife Helen Singh.

