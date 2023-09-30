Fiji avoids a mega shock to come back and beat Georgia 17-12 at the Rugby World Cup

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Fiji has avoided a mega shock at the Rugby World Cup by coming back from 9-0 down with half an hour to play to beat Georgia 17-12 in Bordeaux. Captain Waisea Nayacalevu began the Fijian fightback with a 51st-minute try deftly finished with inches to spare in the left corner. Replacement Vinaya Habosi finished off the Georgians when he burst onto an offload from Levani Botia with 12 minutes to go to make it 17-9. Georgia still had enough in the tank to kick a very late penalty and then chase what would have been a scinitillating victory right at the death.

