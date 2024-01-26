Fighting for starting QB position is nothing new for Raiders’ Aidan O’Connell

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Fighting to be his team’s starting quarterback isn’t new for Aidan O’Connell. He had to do that at Purdue and now is faced with a similar situation after his rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders. O’Connell succeeded with the Boilermakers. His future is less certain in Las Vegas. O’Connell isn’t Las Vegas’ only question at quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo remains under contract for two more years. It’s possible the Raiders give him an opportunity to win his job back. They also could facilitate a trade for Garoppolo if it appears he would begin next season on the bench.

