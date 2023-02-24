Fight on: It’s all USC can do to end baseball’s long drought

Twenty-five years have passed since Southern California won its 12th and most recent national title in baseball. The Trojans once were the gold standard in the college game. Four coaches have come and gone since Mike Gillespie won the 1998 championship. Since 2006 USC has made the NCAA Tournament once and has had a winning record in Pac-12 play just twice. The Trojans finished last in 2022 and are picked 10th in coach Andy Stankiewicz’s first year. The Trojans expect to be on an upward trajectory when they move to the Big Ten in two seasons.

