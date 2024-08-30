Fifth successive gold for Tunisian shot-putter at Paralympics

PARIS (AP) — Tunisia’s Raoua Tlili has won her fifth consecutive gold medal in shot put at her fifth Paralympics. Tlili’s throw of 10.40 meters at the Stade de France was good enough to win the F41 class for a third straight Games. Her first two shot put golds, in Beijing and London, were in the F40 class. The difference is in stature. Tlili is 4-foot-4. Brazil’s Julio Cesar Agripino won the first para-athletics gold in the men’s 5,000-meter T11, breaking the world record. French cyclist Alexandre Léauté claimed gold in the men’s C2 individual pursuit.

