Fifth straight win for Atletico with Griezmann’s late penalty against Sociedad. Barcelona at Granada

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann has scored with a late penalty kick as Atletico Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-1 in the Spanish league for its fifth straight win in all competitions. Griezmann converted from the spot in the 89th minute following a hand ball to move the team to fourth place. Sociedad stayed sixth with its first setback after four consecutive wins. Atletico is unbeaten at home since January in all competitions. Its home winning streak at home in the league reached 13 matches, one short of its best-ever run from 2012-13. Barcelona plays at Granada later Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.