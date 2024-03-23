Fifth-seeded Oklahoma edges Florida Gulf Coast 73-70

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Skylar Vann scored 24 points as the fifth-seeded Oklahoma held off No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast 73-70 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma (23-9 will face No. 4 seed Indiana (25-5) in the second round on Monday night. Payton Verhulst gave the Sooners a 72-70 lead on a turnaround jumper in the paint with 48 seconds left. After a Eagles’ turnover, Vann hit one of two free throws with 15 seconds left to push the Sooners’ lead to 73-70. Dolly Cairns 3-point shot was blocked by Vann with 3 seconds left. The Eagles got the rebound with 1 second left. Uju Ezeudu missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

