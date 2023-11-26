Fifita throws for 527 yards, No. 16 Arizona blows out rival Arizona State 59-23

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Noah Fifita threw for a school-record 527 yards and five touchdowns, Michael Wiley scored three times and No. 16 Arizona put an emphatic end to the Pac-12 era of the Territorial Cup rivalry with a 59-23 rout over Arizona State. The Wildcats were humiliated 70-7 by Arizona State two years ago, the wound salted by a mocking billboard erected by Sun Devils’ fans along Interstate 10 between Tempe and Tucson. Arizona fans may want to put up a billboard of their own after the embarrassment shifted north in the final game before the rivals head to the Big 12 next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.