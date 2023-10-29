Fifita leads Arizona to 27-24 win over No. 11 Oregon State

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Noah Fifita threw two touchdown passes to Michael Wiley in the fourth quarter and Arizona beat No. 11 Oregon State 27-24 for its second straight win over a ranked opponent. The Wildcats had a week off following a 44-6 win over then-No. 19 Washington State that matched their largest margin of victory over a ranked team. Arizona maintained its momentum against Oregon State behind Fifita. Fifita threw for 275 yards on 25-of-32 passing and three touchdowns, hitting Wiley on passes of 40 and 3 yards in the final quarter. The Wildcats also held Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in check most of the night while limiting the Beavers’ run game.

