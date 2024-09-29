Fife throws 5 TD passes; Montana beats Eastern Washington 52-49 in a wild finish to open Big Sky

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Logan Fife threw five touchdown passes and Montana held off Eastern Washington 52-49 in a wild finish in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams. Fife’s fifth TD pass, a 2-yarder to tight end Jake Olson, stretched the Montana lead to 52-42 with 2:34 remaining. Eastern Washington answered 10 plays later when Kekoa Visperas connected with Cole Pruett on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 52 seconds left. Soren McKee’s ensuing onside kick bounced out of bounds. Montana (4-1, 1-0) scored 21 points in the second half while Eastern Washington (1-4, 0-1) put up 35 points, 28 coming in the fourth quarter.

