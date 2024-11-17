Fife throws 3 TDs, runs for another, Montana rallies past Portland State 28-17

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Logan Fife threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, all in the second half, and Montana defeated Portland State 28-17 in a game delayed by a campus-wide power outage in Missoula. Jacke Klucewich had an interception in the end zone that he returned 40 yards and then the power went out with 6:48 to play. After play resumed Tyson Rostad ended the Vikings’ last chance with another end zone interception of Dante Chachere. Fife was 9 of 14 for 197 yards with Racanelli picked up 102 yards on four receptions. Eli Gillman had 134 yards on 14 carries. Delon Thompson finished with 117 yards and a TD on 22 carries for the Vikings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.