Fife accounts for 4 touchdowns to rally Montana to a 31-20 lead over Northern Arizona

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Logan Fife had three short touchdown runs and threw for a fourth, lifting Montana to a 31-20 win over Northern Arizona. Montana trailed 13-3 at the half, the only touchdown coming on a scoop- and 45-yard score by Brandon Wong after Alex McLaughlin’s sack of Fife. Then the Grizzlies scored on four of five possessions in the second half before ending the Homecoming win with the victory formation. Fife’s 1-yard run capped an 11-play, 75-yard to drive to open the second half but on the next snap PJ London and Kolbe Katsis hooked up on an 88-yard touchdown for the Lumberjacks. But the Grizzlies put together another 75-yard drive that ended with a Fife score to cut the deficit to 20-17.

