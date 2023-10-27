FIFA’s first safeguarding course graduates more than 100 participants from member federations

A FIFA program aimed at helping to prevent abuse and misconduct in soccer through education has graduated its first class. The 111 graduates of the two-year course included participants from 70 member federations around the world. The conclusion of the course comes after a series of scandals, ranging from allegations of misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League to the Spanish federation president forcibly kissing player Jenni Hermoso following the nation’s victory at the Women’s World Cup.

