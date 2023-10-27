FIFA’s first safeguarding course graduates more than 100 participants from member federations

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
FILE - The logo for the 2026 World Cup is shown on a screen outside Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. A unique 2030 World Cup is set to be played in Europe and Africa with the surprising addition of South America in a deal to allow the men’s soccer tournament to start with a 100th birthday party in Uruguay. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong]

A FIFA program aimed at helping to prevent abuse and misconduct in soccer through education has graduated its first class. The 111 graduates of the two-year course included participants from 70 member federations around the world. The conclusion of the course comes after a series of scandals, ranging from allegations of misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League to the Spanish federation president forcibly kissing player Jenni Hermoso following the nation’s victory at the Women’s World Cup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.