FIFA’s final tiebreaker for Women’s World Cup will be the drawing of lots

SYDNEY (AP) — What happens if teams finishing even on points cannot be separated by all of FIFA’s tournament tiebreakers following the completion of the group stage at the Women’s World Cup? Soccer’s world governing body has confirmed it’s the drawing of lots, So luck of the draw really could determine which team advances to the Round of 16 and which team goes home. FIFA issued a statement explaining the drawing of lots “will only occur should all steps, as outlined in Article 13 of the Competition Regulations, prove unable to determine the ranking.” If required, the draws will take place in Sydney and will be live streamed.

