FIFA’s final tiebreaker for Women’s World Cup will be the drawing of lots

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - The United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France on July 17, 2019. More prize money than ever will be awarded at this year's Women's World Cup, and the players stand to get direct payments from FIFA this time. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Francisco Seco]

SYDNEY (AP) — What happens if teams finishing even on points cannot be separated by all of FIFA’s tournament tiebreakers following the completion of the group stage at the Women’s World Cup? Soccer’s world governing body has confirmed it’s the drawing of lots, So luck of the draw really could determine which team advances to the Round of 16 and which team goes home.  FIFA issued a statement explaining the drawing of lots “will only occur should all steps, as outlined in Article 13 of the Competition Regulations, prove unable to determine the ranking.” If required, the draws will take place in Sydney and will be live streamed.

