FIFA wins at CAS in latest ruling of lengthy, multi-nation legal battle with soccer player agents

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA won the latest ruling of an international, multi-case fight with soccer player agents. Agents want to block FIFA rules due to take effect in October that would regulate their industry and cap their fees. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it “dismissed in their entirety” arguments put forth by the Zurich-based Professional Football Agents Association. But it’s unclear how the Swiss-based sports court’s verdict will weigh on national-level cases now in process. They were brought by agents in several countries.

